TAZEWELL, Va. — A decision on a proposed $2 billion Dominion Energy hydroelectric pump station project on East River Mountain in Tazewell County has still not been made, and some fear the plan may have shifted more to wind turbines.
“We remain hopeful that the hydro pump storage project is still being considered for development on East River Mountain,” Eastern District Supervisor Charlie Stacy said. “Unfortunately, several indicators do not appear to support Dominion’s intention to go forward with that project but they continue to advise us it is still in the works.”
Jeremy Slayton, with Dominion Energy’s media relations, confirmed the company’s ongoing interest in the facility.
“We are still evaluating the feasibility of a pumped storage hydroelectric station in Tazewell County,” he said this week, but would not elaborate.
That leaves Stacy concerned.
“The part I am most fearful of is that Dominion continues to own approximately 2,600 acres of land on top of East River Mountain,” he said. “Dominion has spent millions of dollars on this site over the last several years and if it cannot be used for a hydro pump storage facility they can instantly fall back on their original plan for East River Mountain that, as we all know, is wind turbines.”
Dominion purchased the land in 2009 for the possibility of using it for a wind farm on top of East River mountain, just west of Bluefield, Va. The county later passed a structure height ordinance on ridge lines to try to prevent it but the idea resurfaced in 2015, drawing considerable opposition from local residents.
“Dominion still considers Tazewell to be a viable project, and we continue recording wind data on East River Mountain to further evaluate the potential of the site,” Daisy Pridgen, spokesman for Dominion Virginia Power in Richmond, said at that time.
Another more restrictive ordinance to prohibit certain “undesirable developments,” including wind turbines and medical waste facilities, was considered by the county in 2015, a move opposed by Dominion and, in the end, by most county residents were against zoning. The County Planning Commission in February 2016 scrapped that proposal.
In 2017, Dominion announced it would study the possibility of the pump storage facility on the south side of East River Mountain at that site.
Pump storage is a renewable energy source and works by having an upper reservoir and a lower reservoir, with at least a 1,000-ft. drop between the two. Electricity is produced as the water is released from the upper reservoir, running through tunnels and using the force of the falling water to rotate turbines at the lower reservoir.
Water used is then pumped back up to the upper reservoir.
Electricity can be produced in a short period of time and is then ready to be used during peak demand times anywhere Dominion needs it.
If constructed, the facility would mean 2,000 construction jobs for about five years, 50 permanent jobs after operational as well as millions in tax revenue for Tazewell and other Southwest Virginia counties in a revenue-sharing agreement.
Since the project would be located in Tazewell County, the county would receive the most, an estimated $2.5 million a year.
Several feasibility studies on the site began, from environmental to underground support to a water source for the 6.5 billion gallons needed to fill the reservoirs.
In 2018, extensive core drillings were conducted at eight different sites as a road was constructed to the top of the mountain to access the upper reservoir site.
All appropriate permitting requests were also filed during this time.
Dominion hosted two public meetings on the project, one at Graham High School and one at Bland County High School.
A decision on whether the massive project would be approved was initially slated to be announced sometime in 2019 but has been delayed. In 2020, the pandemic delayed progress as well.
it is also unclear if all of the studies have been completed and analyzed, and no more updates on the progress of the studies or a possible announcement have been provided.
Del. James W. “Will” Morefield said he has not been updated on the status of the project.
“I am hopeful the (Gov. Glenn Youngkin) Administration will continue to support Dominion’s hydro pump storage project in Tazewell County,” Morefield said.
Youngkin released his Virginia Energy Plan last week but no mention was made of the Dominion Tazewell County project.
Progress on the project has not been updated on Dominion Energy’s website since 2019.
Legislation passed several years allows the company to recoup construction expenses if it provides jobs in a depressed area, and with a caveat that at least part of the energy used to power the facility must be generated by renewable resources.
