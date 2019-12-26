WELCH — A Iaeger man is behind bars after a Christmas Eve drug bust.
Justin Parker, 25, was arrested after McDowell County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a domestic call in the Jolo area of the county.
Chief Deputy James "Boomer" Muncy said when deputies arrived on the scene they saw drug paraphernalia "in plain view."
Parker was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver (cocaine) and possession of prescription medication without a prescription.
“Deputies seized the drugs and and a sum of money along with a firearm,” Muncy said. “He was arraigned before magistrate Richard VanDyke and a bond of $50,000 was set.”
Parker was then remanded into the McDowell Holding unit awaiting transport to the Southwestern Regional Jail.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
