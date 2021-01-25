BLUEFIELD -— A store going up in downtown Bluefield, Va. will bring more business to downtown Bluefield, Va. while giving the residents living near the business district a new place to shop.
“We have a new business coming to Bluefield, Va.,” Mayor Donnie Linkous said. “We’re really excited about that. It’s going to be a good thing.”
A new Dollar General store is currently under construction along Virginia Avenue. After a concrete pad was poured, the building’s structure started going up quickly.
“The wonderful thing about this is it cleans up what I call a blighted area,” Linkous said. “It’s going to look fantastic.”
Linkous said that he understood the Dollar General is going to stock staple grocery items such as bread, milk and canned goods, but it would not be “a full blown” grocery store.
“My goodness,” he added. “They’re absolutely flying with this building and it’s looking good. It being a blank building, it’s pretty easy to put up.”
Linkous said he was not sure when the store would open, but “I guess in the next 60 days they could have customers.”
The opening date is slated for “late winter 2021,” but construction progress could alter this date, according to Angela Petkovic with Dollar General Corporation public relations.
“The store will employ approximately six to 10 employees, depending on the individual needs of the store,” Petkovic stated.
People interested in working at the upcoming store can apply for positions at www.dollargeneral.com/careers, she said.
Town crews have been working to install drains and water lines. Overall, the construction site has not been messy and has done little to impede local traffic, Linkous said.
“You know what, they haven’t disturbed much,” he added. “It’s not been a mud fest.”
The new Dollar General could boost the downtown’s business activity.
“I think it’s going to create some traffic for us downtown. We want to encourage people to come downtown and shop. I think it’s going to bring excitement,” Linkous said. “Anything new brings excitement. It’s going to be a win-win for us. It is a quick, convenient type of store for people, very well maintained and very clean. They’re going to be great community partners and we look forward to having them.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
