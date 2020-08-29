PRINCETON — Bridges are especially important in a mountainous state where ravines, rivers and streams can leave communities isolated, so completing a new bridge in a difficult location was something to celebrate Friday.
West Virginia Department of Highways District 10 was recognized for its work on the Kale Road Bridge, a two-lane, 101-foot span along Route 10 near the community of Kegley.
“We don’t have events like this very often, but this project is very close to me,” said Jimmy Wriston, deputy secretary of transportation and deputy commissioner of highways. “In my former role, I kind of helped initiate this project. It’s just basically another example of a project that’s not Roads to Prosperity Project, but made possible by the Roads to Prosperity Project, the big, bold vision of Gov. (Jim) Justice, to get a big bond project started. He had the vision to see that this would free up additional monies and other sources that we could get out to the communities.”
Wriston said that contractors estimated that designing and building at bridge at Kale Road would cost over $1 million, but District 10’s personnel completed it for about $750,000.
L. Shane Shuck, Ph.D., P.E., who Wriston said helped move the bridge project forward, stated that the Kale Road Bridge was the largest District 10 had ever constructed. District 10 is primarily a maintenance organization, but completing the bridge shows it is “a little bit of a construction company, too.”
Friday’s celebration came after years of working to prepare the project and see it to completion, Shuck stated. Constructing bridges in West Virginia means having to deal with terrain such as parallel mountain ranges, steep slopes, rivers and other challenges.
“They did an excellent design estimate of how high and how long the bridge had to be,” he said, adding, “All told, I was really impressed with the design and I’ve designed a few.”
Lee Lewis, who resides in the area that the bridge serves, said he wanted to express his gratitude as a member of that community. The old bridge was impassible about 50 percent of the time. The new span serves an area with major farming, plus it’s used by school buses. And it was completed in a difficult area during harsh weather conditions.
“They were working in the middle of winter and never failed to keep going,” he said of the personnel.
The Award of Appreciation and Excellence in Design of the Rock River Road-Kale Road Bridge across the Bluestone River was presented to: Jimmy Wriston, P.E., WVDOT Deputy Secretary; Paul Mattox, P.E., former WV Transportation Secretary; David Harper, WVDOH District 10 manager; Josh Anderson, bridge engineer; and all the District 10 employees who contributed to the design and construction of the Kale Bridge.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
