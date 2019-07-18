BLUEFIELD – A West Virginia Department of Highways crew started repair work Thursday at a sinkhole which has impeded traffic along Princeton Avenue in Bluefield since September 2018.
The DOH crew was digging into the missing lane while motorists waited their turns at a red light that's been in place since the sinkhole appeared.
"We're just trying to dig and see what's in there, if there's any rock or anything solid," crew chief Allen Scarbro said. "We're going to backfill it with some big rocks and concrete, then pave over it."
The crew was "just kind of looking" Thursday to see what had to be done in order to make repairs. The plan is to try and reopen the lane soon.
"It shouldn't be more than a couple of work days," Scarbro said. "By next week, we should have it paved back."
The Daily Telegraph published an editorial last week urging the DOH, the city and Norfolk Southern to come to an agreement so that the long-delayed repair work can begin.
