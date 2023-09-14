BLUEFIELD — People who want to help the county’s homeless dogs and cats or bring a new dog into their lives have opportunities to do both this Saturday when shelter dogs will be available at a local business.
Dogs with the Mercer County Animal Shelter will be outside Tractor Supply off Cumberland Road in Bluefield from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Cindy Mabardy, co-founder of Pit Bulls Second Chance Rescue, said donations to the shelter such as pet food, blankets, pet toys and other items are being accepted at Tractor Supply this week.
About five shelter dogs will be available Saturday for adoption. The Mercer County Animal Shelter has experienced to Code Red alerts recently due to having so many homeless dogs and cats. Code Red is declared when euthanasia has to be considered.
Justin Hicks, team leader at Tractor Supply, said anything benefiting dogs and cats would be accepted. Pet products are available at Tractor Supply, but the donated items do not have to originate there.
Tractor Supply will be offering goody bags with toys and other small items to people who adopt a new dog Saturday, he said.
