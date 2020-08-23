WELCH — A motion to vacate the conviction of a man who was found guilty of first-degree murder in the March 2005 death of a man who perished in a burning house and grant him a new trial was filed recently in McDowell County Circuit Court.
On Nov. 21, 2006, a jury convicted Charles Jason Lively of Iaeger of first-degree murder with a recommendation of mercy in connection with the March 15, 2005 death of Ebb Keister “Doc” Whitley. Whitley, who was wheelchair bound, died in an arson fire at his Iaeger home. The trial was held in Putnam County after the defense moved for a change in venue. Lively was also convicted of petit larceny.
Then Prosecutor Sid Bell said when Lively was convicted that Whitley was in a hospital bed on his home’s second floor with no way to get out when the fire started, according to a story in the Nov. 22, 2006 edition of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.
Bell said when Lively was convicted that the State Fire Marshal’s Office had determined that two fires were set in Whitley’s house. One was in the upstairs bedroom and one was started in downstairs living room.
A second man in the case, Tommy Owens of Iaeger, was tried in January 2007 and found not guilty on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree arson. The trial was conducted in Wyoming County after a change in venue was granted.
The 15-year-old case was brought back to McDowell County’s circuit court on Aug. 14 this year when Melissa Giggenbach with the West Virginia Innocence Project at the West Virginia College of Law filed a motion to vacate Lively’s convictions and grant him a new trial.
“New and material evidence now necessitates the vacatur of Mr. Lively’s convictions, Mr. Lively’s release from prison, and the granting of a new trial,” according to the motion documents. “The new and material evidence includes opinions by State-retained experts challenging the cause determination of the fire as incendiary, as well as the accuracy of forensic testimony at trial.”
The motion makes other arguments for granting Lively a new trial.
“Additionally, then-McDowell County Prosecuting Attorney Sid Bell has attested that the newly-discovered evidence sufficiently compromises the integrity of Mr. Lively’s conviction such that a new trial is appropriate,” according to the motion filed at the McDowell County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
Bell, who is now in private law practice, signed an affidavit on Dec. 14, 2018 in which he questioned Lively’s conviction. In the affidavit on file at the McDowell County Circuit Clerk’s Office, Bell said he believed that the Lively’s attorney “made a critical error” by not hiring an arson investigation expert who could have challenged the state’s evidence of arson.
“Another strategic error occurred, in my opinion, when Lively’s attorney moved for a change of venue that resulted in the trial being moved from McDowell County to Putnam County,” Bell said in the affidavit. “My experience had caused me to believe we had a much better chance of getting a conviction there.”
Bell said that after Lively was convicted in Putnam County, he tried co-defendant Tommy Owens in neighboring Wyoming County.
“Owens was acquitted. That result, coupled with material inconsistencies in the testimony of the two deputy fire marshals at two trials, caused me to question the State’s overall arson case,” Bell stated.
“For several years, I have been uneasy about the Lively conviction,” Bell said in the affidavit. “My doubts grew when I began to follow the Texas prosecution of Cameron Todd Willingham. A lengthy investigative article in The New Yorker magazine and a documentary film about the case made me aware of discredited, bad arson science that resulted in what appears to have been the wrongful murder conviction of Willingham. He was executed by the State of Texas despite the findings of a panel of nationally recognized fire investigation experts who concluded that there was no evidence proving the fire was anything but accidential.”
Bell said he sought out Dr. Craig Beyler, an expert the State of Texas had hired to review the Willingham case.
“Although hiring an expert to review a cast post-conviction may have appeared unusual, I discussed my concerns with my own criminal case investigator, Mike Spradlin, a retired State Police ‘cold case’ investigator with 36 years of experience, and decided it was warranted in this case. I then retained Dr. Beyler as an expert and asked him to review the Lively case” according to the affidavit.
In the affidavit, Bell stated that he retired as county prosecutor before Lively had a habeas corpus hearing. He was called as a witness, but said he did not know that he would be asked to testify about Dr. Beyler’s report. Lively’s counsel did not call Beyler as a witness.
“Thus I did not have, and did not review, Dr. Beyler’s report in preparing to testify at the hearing,” Bell said.
Bell said that he later met Dr. Beyler in person and closely reviewed his findings, and concluded that the Whitley fire “could not have been incendiary.”
“I strongly believe, therefore, that Charles Jason Lively is innocent of setting the fire that resulted in the death of Dr. E.K. Whitley,” Bell said in the affidavit.
In a second signed affidavit filed on Jan. 9 this year, Bell said that the “State’s most important scientific arson evidence was testing conducted by the West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory on a sample of material collected from the fire site at the victim’s bedroom floor, known as ‘Sample 12.’ As I understood it at the time, the State Lab’s test showed the presence of a miscellaneous ignitable liquid with toluene as the one dominant component in Sample 12.”
Bell said his understanding from discussions with a State Police laboratory technician was that the toluene found in Sample 12 could have come from the use of charcoal starter fluid or gasoline as a liquid accelerant, “because charcoal starter fluid and gasoline contain toluene.”
In the affidavit, Bell said he later learned that charcoal lighter fluid “is in fact not known to contain toluene at all, and does not contain toluene as a single component, as was found in Sample 12. And, while gasoline contains toluene, it does not contain it as a single component. Thus, I now know that Sample 12 cannot have come from the use of charcoal lighter fluid or gasoline as a liquid accelerant .”
Counsel for Lively has meet with the current prosecutor, Emily Miller, “who does not oppose this motion and agrees to file a response, if any, within 14 days of this filing,” according to the motion filed by the West Virginia Innocence Project. “Mr. Lively prays that this Honorable Court immediately vacate both the conviction for first degree murder and for petit larceny, release Mr. Lively from prison, and schedule the matter for a new trial.”
