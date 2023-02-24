After the January 1910 fire, Bramwell’s business community rebuilt itself. Walter Jefferson Smith had his architect’s office offering its services at five percent of cost. Both B.D. Finnegan and W.C. Kane offered plumbing and heating services, with Kane also providing skylights and steel ceilings. He offered to top houses with tin, slate or tile roofing and add gutters or spouting.
Ornate iron fencing was provided by Coile and Butt. Frank A. Witt gave free estimates on painting and paperhanging. J.R. Maxey, J.C. Hunt and F.M. Tate dealt in groceries, produce and general merchandise and T.S. Painter supplied ice.
All the above, along with barber and hairdresser W.T. Dixie, jeweler J.N. Crozier and “the most up-to-date milliner in the coalfields”, Mrs. J.W. Warner & Company, were in Bramwell.
In Freeman, Freeman and Elwood supplied fresh meat and ice to the other stores. General merchandise and groceries were available at G.W. White or W.J. Peters’ stores and almost anything was available at J.E. Hale’s store.
At Cooper, either Mill Creek Company Store or George E. Williams had what you needed in stock.
In a distance of nearly four miles, whatever you needed or wanted could be bought, but you needed to go to Main Street for something from the Bramwell Drug Store or Hedrick Printing & Publishing Co., ”Printers of High Class Stationery, Publisher of the Coalfield Enterprise.”
On September 9, 1911, Bramwell made an agreement with the Virginia Bridge and Iron Company of Roanoke, Va., to build three bridges, two over the Bluestone River, one over Simmons Creek, by November 30 at a cost of $2,225.
One bridge connected Block Street with Pocahontas Avenue. It and the one over Simmons Creek at Freeman were replaced at the upgrading of Route 120. The third, at the east end of Main Street, was still in use in 1984.
As one crossed that bridge, there is an imposing house which was remade from a simple farmhouse by Charles Wesley Freeman, Sr., for his bride, Martha Wheeler Freeman, whom he married June 30, 1909.
He added a large nursery room for their six children connected by a long hallway and 10 full baths of every color, including black. The stone work was constructed from 1926 to 1928 at a cost of $50,000.
Freeman’s many interests and investments included being the president of the Pocahontas Air Transport Corporation, which put him in the forefront of bringing air travel to Mercer County. It ran in the family as his eldest son and namesake, C.W. Freeman, Jr., known as “Sunny,” owned a motorcycle, car and airplane at the age of 16. Sunny said he was away at school when the stock market crashed with his own airplane but only $30 in his pocket and no way to cash a check
Before the crash, goods and services ranging from travel to toys were freely available. Bramwell had more millionaires per capita than any other place in the world, with 14 in the 1920s with others who had made fortunes earlier and others who could pass for millionaires. Unfortunately, the October 1929 stock market crash and the Great Depression ended Bramwell’s gilded era.
Other names from Bramwell’s history included Abrahamson, Allison, Banner, Belcher, Bennett, Bernheim, Biggs, Bilbee, Blanton, Buck, Burke, Byrd, Clark, Collins, Craft, Davis, Forlines , Foster, Godfrey, Graves, Haynes, Harrison, Hill, Jamison, Johson, Keesling, Keller, King, Martin, Meyers, Moore, Newbold, Nowlin, Overstreet, Pack, Paddock, Palco, Parsons, Powell, Pritchard, Rickmon, Scott, Sexton, Shields, Shupe, Spicer, Tabor, Toy, Walton, Wright and teachers Fannie Vincent and Minnie Moore.
The John Cooper legacy has lasted for six generations from him to great-great-great-granddaughter Jessica Eller, born in 1984, 100 years after the family came there.
I’m going to go to another subject next time. Information for this article came from Lou Stoker’s article in the 1984 Mercer County Historical Society’s History of Mercer County.
— Contact Jeff Harvey at delimartman@yahoo.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.