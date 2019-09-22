BLUEFIELD — Guests bonded over international food and faith during the 9th annual St. Mary’s World Food Festival, on Saturday.
“This highlights the immense diversity in our little slice of West Virginia. Being able to come to one place where there are traditionally Christian communities where they’re able to share not only that but the food with other people,” Father Michael Foster of St. Mary’s Orthodox Church, said.
With international flags leading up the church’s driveway and live music filling the air, guests were welcomed from the beginning of their visit.
According to Foster, throughout the community, a vast number of backgrounds are represented. From Slavic to Lebanese, and more, residents are able to join together over their similar faith.
“With this congregation and the Orthodox church, in general, there tends to be a very international sort of thing. In Bluefield, we have people with backgrounds that are all represented by the festival,” Foster said, “Ethiopian, Greek, Romanian, all of these things. It’s just a way to celebrate the Church’s heritage but also the community’s as well.”
Of the backgrounds represented at the festival, they included Romanian, Georgian, Lebanese, Ethiopian, Slovakian, Greek and American, according to Foster, and his wife, Pani Jessica Foster. While the various representatives were serving traditional dishes, they also had the opportunity to share their cultures.
Alina Vrinceanu-Hamm, born and raised in Romania, has attended the festival every year that it has occurred.
“This is a great opportunity to branch out and bring something different,” Vrinceanu-Hamm said, “I’m excited to meet new people.”
While she serves her traditional cuisine, she also enjoys the opportunity to introduce others to her home culture. Though she and others may have different backgrounds, she enjoys the fact that the diverse cultures are brought together by their Greek Orthodox faith.
