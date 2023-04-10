FILE - Emergency workers work the scene of a fatal accident on Aug. 24, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla. Nearly 43,000 people died in U.S. traffic crashes in 2021, with deaths due to speeding and impaired or distracted driving on the rise. The 2021 final numbers, released Monday, April 3, 2023 by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, confirmed earlier estimates showing a 10.5% increase in deaths over 2020.