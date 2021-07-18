MATOAKA — Covered with fly eggs and maggots, a green heron found in Matoaka didn’t look like its chances of survival were good, but now it’s healing at a special facility in Summers County.
Three Rivers Avian Center in Hinton is known for helping rescue and treat injured birds ranging from bald eagles to ducks, and now it’s helping a green heron found recently in Matoaka. A resident found the ailing bird and contacted the center, said Executive Director Wendy Perrone.
“It was debilitated,” she recalled. “He just picked it up and brought it to us.”
Perrone said Friday that bird was dealing with injuries and other problems when she first saw it.
“It was pretty down and out and it had what we call fly strike, fly eggs, on it and it had a lot of maggots around its head and all over its body,” she said of the heron’s condition when it arrived.
The bird is about 2 months old, she said. Exactly how it received its injuries was unknown. Being attacked by a predator or picked on by a nest mate were among the possibilities. Despite whatever happened, the heron is responding well to care.
“Oh, he’s doing great,” Perrone said. “He’s bounced back beautifully. He’s eating well and he’s got a great attitude. We’re just waiting for the wounds to heal up and he’ll be going back home.”
When the heron is healthy enough, it will be released in the Matoaka area.
“And we’re going to put him back where he come from, so he’ll have a family right there,” she said.
There are a variety of heron species in the region.
“Herons come in all different sizes depending on the species,” Perrone stated. “They come in all shapes and sizes. The green one doesn’t get as big as the great blue heron. They can get up to around 3 pounds or so. They stand a little over 3 feet tall; when it stretches its neck, it can be a little over 5 feet tall.”
The green heron healing at Three Rivers Avian Center would be about 18-inches tall from its feet to its back, and a little taller if it stretched its neck. Perrone estimated that it is about 2 months old.
“He’s about as big as he’s going to get,” she said. “He just needs to get rid of his baby fuzz.”
Three Rivers Avian Center recently started offering tours again. The center is open for tours on the first Saturday of each month from 1 to 5 p.m.; the last tour begins at 4:30 p.m. The next tour is Aug. 7. First Saturday tours are offered from May through October.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
