TAZEWELL, Va. — Tazewell Today’s beautification project Murals on Main is underway with the ‘Discover Tazewell’ mural being done by local residents Violet Asbury and Rachel Bowman.
The Murals on Main project is going to consist of five different murals that will be on different buildings throughout Main Street.
Asbury is a local art teacher at her studio in Tazewell , and through it, she teaches the locals art.
“I teach art to the community, and I teach to kids,” she said. “The kids ride the bus to me because I have an after-school program everyday from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.”
The community art classes are on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, with Wednesday being Kid’s Club for those kids who don’t have the opportunity to join the after-school program.
Asbury said she got involved with the project after reaching out to Vanessa Rebentisch, director of Tazewell Today for some help on jump starting business following the opening of her art studio.
“I made a relationship with them through that, and when she and Tazewell Today decided they wanted to put some murals on Main Street, she reached out to me to ask if I was interested,” said Asbury.
Asbury said the subject of her mural was very important to her, and it helps her display Tazewell in its entirety.
“I was born and raised in Tazewell,” she said. “‘Discover Tazewell’ is the title of it, and what that means to me is that I am showcasing from east to west what bulldog country is. All the way from Amonate to Burke’s Garden, we’re bulldogs.”
Asbury also said that she credits the Burke’s Garden Festival with peaking her interest i art when she was a child.
“As a kid, my mom and aunt did art at the festival, so this mural has ties in it that are so important to me,” she said.
Asbury said that she thinks it’s really important that all parts of Tazewell are represented by the murals because not a lot of people associate some areas with the city.
“Even though our addresses are different, we are all one place, and for me, I want to showcase all of Tazewell,” Asbury said.
Asbury has been working on Discover Tazewell for about a month now, and anticipates a finished product at the end of October.
“I started designing back in August, and I I started applying it the last day of August or the beginning of September,” she said. “We were trying to keep the project more on the down low, but we got delayed a lot with weather and other personal things.”
She said she thinks she has spent around 40 hours working on it so far.
Asbury’s friend, Bowman, is not only helping her, she will also be getting her own mural with the project because she is also a local artist.
She also said that the main idea for the project was not only to help showcase Tazewell, but to also give some recognition to local artists such as Asbury and Bowman.
The paint and supplies for all of the murals are and will be supplied by Tazewell Today.
To get more information or to donate to the Murals on Main fund, visit the Tazewell Today Facebook page.
— Contact Kassidy Brown at kbrown@bdtonline.com.
