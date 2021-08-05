BLUEFIELD — The work on disassembling the Grant Street Bridge has started, with the first steel beam removed Wednesday.
But the “meticulous” process will help push the projected completion date well into next year.
“We kicked off on that this week,” Joe Pack, District 10 engineer/manager with the state Department of Highways, said of taking the bridge apart. “People will see something happening.”
Pack said the work is “meticulous,” and the original goal of fast-tracking the project to finish this year cannot be met.
“It will take awhile,” he said. “I think it’s 140 or 150 working days to demo that bridge simply because we have to take it down piece by piece so we don’t infringe upon the railroad.”
Norfolk Southern tracks run beneath the bridge and any work must be coordinated with the NS schedule.
“It’s not like where you can set some dynamite blast and the bridge is gone,” he said. “It is all staged. It is one piece at a time…”
Pack said the work must be done carefully to avoid something falling onto active tracks because if that happens, “we’ve got a major problem.”
“It is a precise operation that has to be planned and the process has to be a little slower than what it would normally be,” he said. “Actually, the demo takes longer than the construction because the construction is going back in the exact same footprint. That is why we have to remove everything then start building a new bridge.”
Pack said because of various delays and the time required to disassemble the bridge, the estimated completion date has been extended.
“I think it’s a total of 300 working days,” he said. “We’re probably looking at late summer, early fall of next year (for completion).”
Brayman Construction Corp., based in Hinton, was the low bidder on the project at just over $8 million, but the total cost will be about $10 million.
Of that total, $8 million, or 80 percent, will come from the federal Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) with the $2 million local match from Transportation Development Credit derived from the West Virginia Parkways toll revenue.
Norfolk Southern agreed to contribute $500,000 to the project and relinquish ownership of the bridge to the city.
The 320-ft. bridge, built in 1941 and providing a link from the North End and East Side to Princeton Avenue, was closed in June 2019 after failing a state safety inspection.
An all-out effort by the city and community leaders from the impacted areas followed, and in October 2020 Gov. Jim Justice visited the city to announce the money had been found to replace the bridge after engineers determined a repair was not feasible.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
