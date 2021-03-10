MAYBEURY – A dirt bike rider was airlifted Wednesday to a Virginia hospital after a head-on collision with a McDowell County Schools bus on Power House Road.
The crash occurred about 4:20 p.m., according to Cpl. L.F. Lee with the West Virginia State Police Welch detachment. After colliding head-on with the school bus, the male rider was transported to the former Bluefield Regional Medical Center where he was airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The bike came to rest beneath the bus.
Lee said that the school bus was at the end of its route and only one student was aboard. The student and the bus driver were not injured.
The bike rider's name was not being released Wednesday evening.
