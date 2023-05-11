PRINCETON — An ice cream treat that’s normally served at state fairs and festivals is coming soon to a brick-and-mortar location on Mercer Street.
Joseph “Dan” Crutchfield, owner of Daydream Games on Mercer Street, spoke Wednesday about how Dippin’ Dots ice cream is coming to his store. Dippin’ Dots is not like the ice cream consumers usually find in stores.
“The difference between Dippin’ Dots and other ice creams is the process in which it’s made,” Crutchfield said. “It’s actually flash frozen at minus 330 degree Fahrenheit; so because it’s a flash frozen product, there’s no air in it.”
Other types of ice cream are fluffy because it has air in it. All of the air is out of Dippin’ Dots, so it forms droplets and freezes, Crutchfield said, adding that people need to taste it to learn about what makes it unique.
“There’s nothing that replaces the experience of actually eating it,” he said. “It’s different from regular ice cream.”
Crutchfield said his store has purchased the Dippin’ Dots franchise for the area. It will be located in Daydream Games at 925 Mercer Street and preparations are underway. He did not have a precise date for opening the Dippin’ Dots franchise, but hopes to have it open by late May or early June.
Daydream Games is a full-service tabletop game store, “so everything is going to be cardboard and/or paper,” he said. Instead of video games and games with electronics, the store stocks games that can be played around the kitchen table with family and friends.
There is a good representation of role playing games and “a huge assortment of board games for all ages,” Crutchfield said.
“I think we have a board game for kids as young as 2 here and from there on up,” he stated. Some games in the store have demonstration sets that people can try.
“And the space is great,” Crutchfield said about his store. “When you come in you feel like you’re in a warm space that you want to play a game in. It’s nice.”
The Princeton Business Works Committee recently announced that Daydream Games has been awarded the Q1 2023 Princeton Business Works Grant.
The Princeton Business Works Grant was created through a joint venture between PEDA, the Rotary Club of Princeton, and the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias. This opportunity represents a funding source valued at $1,250 per quarter to provide relief for Princeton businesses’ planning improvement projects. Qualifying expenses include signage, conversion of storefronts, and contracted services for direct business support projects.
Applications will be open at the beginning of each quarter and will be accepted until the last day of that quarter. The winner will be determined within 30 days and will be expected to provide a presentation about their project and business during one of Rotary Club of Princeton’s regular Friday meetings. All decisions related to the grant will be determined by the Princeton Business Works Committee composed of the PEDA Director, the Chamber CEO, and a group of Princeton Rotary members.
The Princeton Business Works Committee is now accepting applications for Q2 2023 until June 30, 2023. Applications can be requested by email at PEDA@princetonwv.gov or in-person at Princeton City Hall.
People with any questions regarding the grant can contact Samuel Lusk at 681-282-5703 or by email at s.lusk@princetonwv.gov
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
