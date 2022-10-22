The historic Octagon Mansion in Wytheville is inviting people to come have dinner with them on the weekend of October 28 and 29 to experience the American history the museum has to offer along with a few special guests.
The event is called Dinner with a Ghost, and that is because while dinner is going on, there will also be a paranormal investigation happening.
Owners John and Debbie Cushman say that the mansion is haunted, and the guests that frequent the most are paranormal investigators.
“We get people who come from all over the country to visit the museum and experience the activity here,” said Debbie. “We host all different levels of paranormal investigators from amateurs to professionals.”
Many of their customers are repeaters because of the experiences that they have at the mansion, and those experiences are very positive and always give results to the questions they have about the paranormal.
“I’ll say that we have never had anyone come here and say they did not get anything,” said Debbie.
The couple said that the investigators vary on the amount of time they spend at the mansion.
“Some will stay one night, others two, and sometimes they stay a week, and they spend the night here most of the time,” said John. “A hotel is rarely needed for our customers here for the paranormal.”
While they offer the chance to come and experience the paranormal activity regularly, Dinner with a Ghost is an event that happens sporadically throughout the year.
This will be the third year that the Cushmans host it at the Octagon, but this is not the only place it has ever been done.
John actually started the event several years ago when he was living in the west and was traveling around the state of Nevada.
“I was on vacation with my son going around the state looking at historical places, and I really wanted to stop by Goldfield, which was the nation’s largest gold strike at that time in 1905,” said John.
When he and his son got to the town, they went to see the old high school and found a man there filling in cracks on the floor of the building with concrete on his hands and knees.
“That man was a county commissioner just trying to preserve the history of Goldfield, and he told me about needing funds to save the town because they had spent the grants on other historic structures in the town that also needed help,” he said.
John told the man to give him a few weeks to figure out a way to raise money to help preserve the historic area.
“I eventually came up with Dinner with a Ghost, and it just took off from there,” he said. “Goldfield is in the middle of the state, so there’s not much around the area which means we needed something that would bring people here.”
John added, “You had to have a reason to bring them there, and you had to have a reason to talk about it like it being for preservation and this and that.”
John did the event several times a month with Goldfield for seven years after that initial one, and he even appeared on an episode of “Ghost Adventures” in Goldfield to help give the background on the area to lead investigator Zak Bagans and the others.
After that he felt that he could continue to use this event to preserve history all over the country at different places in need of the funding that the event can bring in.
John said that with Dinner with a Ghost all of the money that is charged and received is put straight back into the specific location’s funding needs.
Debbie added, “That’s just like here too. Every penny from the museum and the dinner goes back into the building and its preservation.”
Debbie has been helping with the dinners since they married in 2017.
“We traveled all over the country doing the dinners, but when COVID hit, we stopped traveling and exclusively did them here,” she said.
During COVID, the couple did dinners several times a month in order to be able to keep funding the renovations that needed to be made to the mansion.
“The year that hit, we canceled 50 events around the nation which left us here to get the museum done because we were only here during the weekends and when we weren’t traveling,” said Debbie. “Through that though, we were able to really focus on the museum and do events at home rather than on the road.”
Since buying the mansion in 2018, that has been the couple’s main goal.
When they bought it, the mansion was in bad shape in a majority of the home.
“It had always been a residential home up until the mid ‘90s, and there were a couple of businesses that operated out her after that,” said Debbie. “The front three rooms were in decent shape because a small café operated out of them for a little while, but the upstairs and the rest of the house was hideous.”
John said a major part of the damage was caused by time, and the hatch that is supposed to lead to the roof was missing for years which allowed for the elements and other critters to get into the mansion.
The mansion itself dates back to 1870 when it was first being built by Dr. Henry Quincy Adams Boyer.
“He was a local physician who later moved to Smith County to start a hospital, so he sold the octagon portion uncompleted to the Reverend D. A. Snow who later completed it in 1874,” said Debbie.
She said that the side wings were completed in 1890.
When they were researching the home, they went to the courthouse to find out all the residents that lived there in the time of its operation.
John was the first of the couple to come across the Octagon after doing a walking event in honor of his son to raise money for diabetes, and the walk stretched from the Washington Monument to San Diego.
“He originally did a walk like this in 1977 for Jerry’s Kids which was from New York City to San Diego, and back then he was allowed to walk on the interstate,” said Debbie. “In 2017 and now, you are not allowed to walk on the interstate, so he ended up being told that he had to take back roads the whole way.”
The road John ended up on was Route 11 where he walked right by the Octagon Mansion.
“He said that the first time he saw it, it just called to him to save it,” said Debbie.
The couple actually met while he was on that walk as Debbie is from Wytheville, and they were married three months later.
It soon became a goal to obtain the Octagon.
Even though the restoration would take a lot of work and money, John knew he wanted to save the mansion as that had been his passion for many years working with the dinners, being an American history collector, and a Gettysburg reenactor.
“We were told that the town wanted to tear it down, and he (John) said ‘Absolutely not,’” said Debbie.
John’s passion for history precedes his time doing the dinners as he has been collecting historical artifacts since he was five years old, and his collection is what makes up the museum.
“This is from collectors I’ve known for 60 years, so what you see here is a culmination of 60 years,” he said. “This is just a sample of what I have too.”
As mentioned before, John also did Gettysburg reenactments for almost 40 years as well which is where he got a lot of his collection too.
“When you hang out with people like that who buy, sell, and trade, this is what you get,” said John.
The couple enjoys both sides of the Octagon, but they do keep them separate.
“Not all museum goers are OK with the paranormal, but if they ask then they get it,” said Debbie. “First and foremost, we are a museum, so the paranormal side of things is a separate piece of what we do here.”
The Octagon Mansion at 585 West Main Street in Wytheville is open by appointment Wednesday and Thursday and from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Tickets for Dinner with a Ghost range from $75 to $125 depending on the events of the night you feel like participating in.
For more information on the upcoming Dinner with a Ghost event and other paranormal content, visit their Facebook page The Octagon Mansion at 585, and for regular museum content visit their other Facebook page The 1870 Octagon Mansion History Museum.
— Contact Kassidy Brown at kbrown@bdtonline.com.
