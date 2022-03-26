PRINCETON — Another round of formal hearings were conducted this week to cut down the number of dilapidated or abandoned structures found across the Mercer County landscape.
Ten formal hearings were scheduled after a special meeting of the Mercer County Commission. Since the commissioners were going to be together, it was a convenient time to discuss the properties with their owners, according to Lori Mills, the county’s dilapidated buildings officer.
“This is our standard,” she said March 22. “We try to do this on the fourth Tuesday of the month. Today, I have a total of 31 cases; 10 and then I have 21 cases at 5 p.m. for a total of 31 all together. A little over 40 have been taken down, and they’ve all been privately paid for by the owners. We have about six that have been condemned and they’ll be torn down in early April.”
One way the program helps is by telling property owners about contractors that can demolish structures.
“We’ve had great cooperation from the public,” Mills said after the hearings. “We’ve had properties that have set for 20 years and nothing’s been done up to the point that I came aboard in July (2021).”
Why structures remained standing differs from case to case. Some stay up “until someone says we have an ordinance that you have to do this, they just put it off,” she said. “We have a list of contractors or they’re welcome to reach out and find one on their own.”
About 107 properties have been identified for possible demolition.
“I have worked on 107 cases, but now I’m working on a master list to identify for properties that need to come down,” Mills said. “I estimate there’s around a thousand to be torn down, at least. and I could even be off on those numbers. The good thing is we’ve had a very positive response from the community.”
Mills said that the county is looking to identify more dilapidated and abandoned structures.
“I encourage citizens to help me if they see a structure that they think is dilapidated,” she stated. “We have a form that they can fill out, and I can go and check (structure) out. I am located in the War Memorial Building across from the courthouse and I keep the forms on the outside of my door with instructions; or the other thing I can do is refer them to the website, which is www.mercercounty.wv.org and on the homepage there is a copy of the ordinance. and on the back of the ordinance is also the form that can be filled out.”
Mills can be contacted by email at lori.mills@mercercountywv.org or at 304-431-8538.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
