BLUEFIELD — One crumbling house came down Thursday and there were about 99 left to go as the City of Bluefield started bringing down dilapidated structures and opening up possibilities for new housing and new economic development.
Local and state officials met at Hill Avenue, a street above the Bluefield State University campus, for a ribbon cutting ceremony marking the start of bringing down dilapidated structures across the city. After the ribbon was cut, an excavator was being used to tear down a two-story house.
“Today’s the kickoff project for our dilapidated structures teardown, it’s a state DEP program, and it’s a program put forth by the governor and the state auditor and Senator (Chandler) Swope from our area, and we’re excited to help clean up Bluefield and clean up the county,” said City Manager Cecil Marson. “And this is our first project, one of many. We’re super excited to get started.”
The first demolition was the first in a series.
“We’ll get at least 100 down,” said Alex Ellison, building code officials for the City of Bluefield. “We’ll do them in phases of 30. This is the first one of the first 30 that we’re doing.”
The State Auditor’s Office initiated the dilapidated building plan about a year and a half ago, State Auditor J.B. McCuskey said as the demolition got underway.
“We went all over the state and we talked to municipalities and counties of this scourge we have of dilapidated buildings, and we have gone all over this country and invited everyone to be a new Mountaineer, and invited all of new neighbors to West Virginia and it’s time we cleaned up our act a little bit,” he said. “We have over $400 million worth of dilapidated buildings in West Virginia, and this is the very beginning of a program where we’re going to tear down every last one of them and make our cities and counties shine.”
Senator Chandler Swope, R-Mercer, and Senator Ryan Weld, R-Brooke, worked on the legislation that was needed for the statewide demolition project, McCuskey said
“Chandler and Ryan worked on this together a lot, so Chandler has been working on removing dilapidated buildings for a long time as well, and it was really awesome to find a partner in this initiative, and Chandler and Ryan were perfect and they worked great together and with us,” he stated.
Grants from the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) have been funded by the Legislature for the demolitions.
“How it really works is this is a way the state government and our Legislature is empowering local governments. So what we want to do is make sure we’re spending enough money to get a great deal on the demolitions,” McCuskey said. You spend $10 million, you get a lot of houses torn down. If you spend $100 million, you can get twice as many torn down. There’s all these economies of scale.”
The hope in the coming years is to prove that the demolition project works.
“We can show how well our local governments are prepared to do this and we’re going to get more and more money from the Legislature and get more and more of these bad houses down because they do a couple of things,” McCuskey stated. “One, they reduce everyone’s property values. Two, they’re ugly. Three, they’re incredibly dangerous; and four, as we’re standing in this beautiful area right overlooking our college, these houses are preventing new growth and new houses from coming up, so the hope is this will spur new economic growth and economic development as well.”
The number of dilapidated structures found across West Virginia grew as the state lost population over the last 90 years. Families would move out of state and forget about their grandparents’ homes, leaving them to decay over time. The abandoned homes became hazards and eyesores. McCuskey pointed out nice homes that stood near the decaying house that was being torn down Thursday.
“And really what all this is about is putting our hardworking taxpayers first,” McCluskey said. “There are people everywhere on this street trying. This house there, those houses there, their lawns are picked up. Their fences are painted. Their windows are good. and this house not only makes it harder for them to enjoy their houses, it reduces their property values and makes it dangerous for their children.”
Jeff Disibbio, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of the Virginias, said tearing down the city’s dilapidated structures also opens up the possibilities for new housing. A shortage of quality middle-class housing is a problem found across the nation.
“For us to bring in middle-income jobs, we have to have homes for people to move into,” Disibbio said.
A new employer, Omnis Building Technologies, is currently developing a $40 million manufacturing plant at Exit 1 off Interstate 77. The new facility is expected to create 150 to 300 new jobs. Omnis Building Technologies is a manufacturer of energy-efficient, pre-engineered, home building systems made up of Concrete Insulated Building Units (CIBU) that are shipped and then assembled on-site to make pre-designed homes.
Disibbio said that the demolitions will create space for new homes like the ones Omnis will manufacture. New employees at Omnis could actually build their own homes.
McCuskey said that removing the state’s dilapidated structures will help revitalize the state.
“When you walk into a place and you clean it up and you take it down to the studs and you’re getting ready to rebuild it, that is the day when everyone sees hope. and for me, this initiative is that day for the entire state,” he said. “We are starting to take our state back down to the studs and rebuild it from the bottom up and bring in all kinds of new friends and new neighbors and new businesses and rebuild our economy, but it starts here. It’s starts with the simple infrastructure. Getting rid of our bad buildings, fixing our water/sewer infrastructure and I and my office are really, really proud to have played a part in this and have powered our local governments to help us do that.”
The City of Bluefield received a $1.5 million grant for the project, and the City of Princeton received $275,000, according to Lori Mills, Mercer County Dilapidated Buildings officer. Mercer County received a $1.5 million grant for demolishing dilapidated structures in the county’s unincorporated areas.
