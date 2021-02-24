PRINCETON — Mercer County commissioners unanimously passed the first reading Tuesday of a proposed ordinance that would address abandoned and dilapidated buildings that are found throughout the county.
County Commissioner Greg Puckett read the proposed ordinance’s 18 pages into the record during a special county commission meeting that was held on Zoom and Facebook Live. The entire ordinance, titled Abandoned and Dilapidated Building Ordinance, is available for reading on the county commission’s Facebook page.
The ordinance’s second reading will take place March 9 during the county commission’s regular meeting, County Commission President Gene Buckner said. Starting at 10 a.m., the meeting will be held on Zoom and Facebook Live as a precaution against the continuing pandemic.
A third reading, after which the county commission could vote to approve the ordinance, will be held March 23 at the Mercer County Courthouse. A judge’s courtroom will be used so citizens can attend this meeting in person and practice social distancing, Buckner said. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m.
Puckett said after the meeting that the comments he has received from the public “have been great.” One dilapidated structure can devalue 10 structures around it, he added.
Another reason the county is considering an ordinance is related to economic development, Puckett said. Removing burned-out and decaying structures helps to make the county more appealing to tourists, particularly those who travel from out of state to ride on the Hatfield-McCoy ATV Trail.
Gov. Jim Justice issued a statement Tuesday in which he congratulated the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority for having a record year in 2020. The Hatfield-McCoy Trail System sold almost 65,000 trail permits that year, which was the highest number of annual permits ever sold. It was also the trail system’s 20th consecutive year of growth in ridership.
“We’re getting congratulated for doing things well and increasing tourism, and a big part of maintaining that momentum is making our area more attractive to tourists,” Puckett said.
Besides addressing dilapidated and abandoned buildings, mobile homes, campers and other structures, the ordinance also has clauses regarding abandoned vehicles. Puckett said whether such vehicles would be a problem depends on the number of vehicles in one location and whether there would be enough of them to be regarded as a salvage yard. The ordinance would not be focused on individual vehicles that are being restored.
“We’re talking about dilapidated, rotting into the ground cars that have virtually no value and would potentially have seepage of fluids,” he said.
County Commissioner Bill Archer said that the commission had heard some concerns from farmers. He added that he grew up on a farm, and remembered how outsiders could have considered the farm’s corn crib and chicken coop as “ramshackled.”
Archer said that eliminating such structures was not the goal behind the proposed ordinance.
“This is mostly to get rid of eyesores that are longstanding, and also health concerns and burned-out structures,” he stated. “We’re not trying to assault the farmers of the area. Farmers are the backbone of our society, really.”
The county commission continues to take public comments about the proposed ordinance on its Facebook page and by email, Puckett said.
“We’ll listen to everybody’s comments and we appreciate all the feedback,” he stated. “We just want to do what’s right by the people of the county.”
Comments can be sent to the county commission at mercercocommission@frontiernet.net, Puckett said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.