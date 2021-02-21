PRINCETON — A first public reading of a proposed abandoned and dilapidated building ordinance is scheduled to take place Tuesday during a special Mercer County Commission meeting.
Earlier this month, the county commission scheduled three public hearings for an ordinance which addresses the problem of dilapidated and abandoned buildings that can be found throughout Mercer County. The first reading is on the agenda of a special meeting that will begin 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, county commission meetings are being conducted through Zoom and on the county’s Facebook page.
County Commissioner Greg Puckett said the proposed ordinance, which was drafted by the Mercer County Planning Commission, can be read on the county’s Facebook page and his county commission Facebook page.
Puckett said there has been “some banter” on Facebook about the ordinance since the county commission scheduled three public readings.
“I haven’t heard anything negative,” he stated. “Most of the constituents have told me this has been desperately needed for a long time, especially in the tourist areas on the western side of Mercer County.”
Decaying buildings that have been abandoned by their owners negatively impact property values and create a negative impression for out-of-state visitors coming to ride ATVs on the Hatfield-McCoy Trail and visit other tourism destinations such as local state parks, Puckett said.
“Without (the ordinance), we will suffer economically,” he stated. “It’s a true economic viability.”
A second public reading will be held on Zoom and the county commission’s Facebook page starting 10 a.m. on March 9. The third public hearing will begin at 6 p.m., March 23 at the Mercer County Courthouse.
County Commission President Gene Buckner said when public readings were scheduled that the March 23 meeting would be held in one of the judges’ courtrooms so people can attend it in person and social distance.
The Mercer County Planning Commission started working on a dilapidated building ordinance when the county’s long-term development plan was created in 2018. Puckett said the planning commission looked at similar ordinances from Raleigh County and other counties when putting one together to address local needs.
Puckett said that the proposed ordinance is not zoning, and that the county commission was not concerned about dilapidated structures on farmlands. It focuses on structures such as abandoned mobile homes, trailers, campers and other buildings which create a nuisance.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
