PRINCETON — Fifteen letters were heading to property owners Thursday after the Mercer County Abandoned & Dilapidated Structures Committee elected its officers and conducted its first meeting.
In March, the Mercer County Commission approved an abandoned and dilapidated buildings ordinance, and later appointed a committee of volunteers to help oversee it. This committee had its first meeting late Thursday afternoon at the Mercer County Courthouse. The meeting was broadcast on the county commission’s Facebook page.
Following the agenda’s first order of business, Linda Augustosky of Rock was elected the committee’s president. Virgil Caldwell was elected vice president, and Matt Bragg was elected secretary.
After the officers were elected, Lori Mills, the county’s dilapidated buildings officer, asked the committee to let her contact 15 property owners across the county who have structures which violate the county’s ordinance.
“What I’m requesting is that the committee go ahead and give me the authorization to move forward on these properties with a notice to appear at the next meeting, which will be towards the end of September,” Mills said. “These structures have had complaints on them or these may even be ones I have identified that are dangerous and definitely a detriment, so what I would ask is that the committee give me the go ahead to move forward and send notification to these property owners about the properties.”
The committee voted to allow Mills to proceed and contact the property owners.
“What I will do is send a notice to appear. That gives the property owner notice that their property is in violation of the ordinance. We’ll schedule a time to do an inspection. Then at the next meeting we’ll move forward with what the recommendations are as far as taking this to the county commission to actually issue an order of demolition, or if in fact the property owners want to make some sort of repair depending on the extent of the property,” Mills stated.
County Commissioner Greg Puckett suggested that Mills describe where some of the structures are located. Mills said they include structures in Bluewell, the Lorton Lick Road area, the Camp Creek area, the Brushfork area, Bull Tail Hollow Road, Airport Road and the Duhring area. The structures include trailers, burned out buildings, vacant businesses that have broken windows and houses that have caved in.
Mills said that her goal is to add more abandoned and dilapidated structures to the list every month.
“Now, it will take at least two more months to go through the whole process of condemnation, but my goal is that each month that we identify – and that’s where the public really helps – let us know where these structures are. And based on the area and the need, how dangerous they are, we’ll evaluate them to see where they fall in the big process of demolition,” she stated.
A person watching the meeting on Facebook asked if any of the 15 structures were in places where the county’s visitors could see them. Mills replied that 11 of them were along the county’s main roads.
Mills also said that another goal is to help property owners who want to demolish structures they own, but do not know how to go about getting it done. She explained that she could help them “connect the dots” and get the process started.
The committee’s next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 23. The meeting will start at 5 p.m.
Mills invited the public to call her if they have concerns about a structure.
“I’ll be more than happy to come out and take a look and give my opinion. it can be unsightly and not be condemnable,” she said.
Mills said there are differences between a structure that’s a nuisance and one that’s dilapidated. The first two criteria determining if a structure is dilapidated includes whether it is dangerous and whether it is a detriment to the community.
“The third one can be tricky,” she said. “Would the cost of repair exceed its value?”
Mills can be reached at 304-431-8538. Texts can be sent to 304-325-6354, and she can be contacted by email at lori.mills@mercercountywv.org.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
