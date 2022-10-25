A ribbon-cutting for a bitcoin mining company that is locating in the Bluestone Business and Technology Park in Tazewell County was held Tuesday morning.
Blackstone Data Services, LLC will provide data center hosting, server and node maintenance, and cryptocurrency mining container assess manufacturing to benefit a three-state area.
A projected private capital investment of $18 million will initially create five new jobs.
The business will be the first to locate in the shell building at the park and two large outside data center servers have already been installed for the company.
Jonathan Belcher, executive director of the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA), said the cryptocurrency mining business is the first of its kind in Southwest Virginia and Southern West Virginia.
“Our mission is to provide expert turn-key data hosting and technology services, enabling our clients to invest in new technologies without the hassle of self-hosting,” Seth White, Blackstone CEO, said. “Our vision is to offer a portfolio of data hosting and technology services that allows investors to easily gain access to advanced cryptocurrency technologies and to deploy these as investment instruments.”
U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-9th District, attended the event and said the company locating in the park is a “significant development for Tazewell County.”
“Data centers and cryptocurrency offer new economic opportunities for Southwest Virginia and Blackstone’s decision will help realize this potential while bringing jobs and investments to our region,” he said.
“What Seth and his partners are doing demonstrate that here in Southwest Virginia we are looking to the future, state Sen. Travis Hackworth, R-Tazewell County, said. "This is a bold move for our region and I applaud the business, Tazewell County and VCEDA for diversifying our economy. This is the type of entrepreneurship that makes us strong.”
“We are pleased to welcome Blackstone Data Services to the Bluestone Technology Park,” Eastern District Supervisor Charlie Stacy said. “They will bring much needed high tech, diversified job opportunities to Tazewell County and significant capital investment.”
Blackstone will primarily provide full data center hosting services to its clients who wish to purchase and deploy cryptocurrency, nodes or other hostable server technologies.
Cryptocurrency is a digital currency not reliant on any central authority, such as a government or bank, to uphold and maintain it. It is a decentralized system for verifying parties to a transaction have the money they claim they have utilizing blockchain computer technology and computer analysis of transactions.
White said blockchains are “unhackable.”
