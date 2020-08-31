PRINCETON — Ginseng diggers can head for West Virginia’s forests on Sept. 1 and keep going until Nov. 30 so long as they honor the legal season and regulations that helps preserve Appalachia’s endangered wild ginseng.
The West Virginia Division of Forestry recently released the guidelines diggers must follow if they want to harvest ginseng root this year.
Before the plant can be legally harvested, ginseng must be at least five years old and its seed-bearing berries bright red, division officials said. The slow-growing plant needs to mature for at least five years to reproduce. The plant’s age can be determined in two ways. One is by looking at the base of the plant stem, where bud scars occur. A five-year-old ginseng root will have at least four scars. The other way to tell how old it is without disturbing the root system is by looking at the leaf sections at the top of the plant. It will have at least three prongs.
Harvesting pulls up the ginseng root and all, ending the plant’s ability to replace itself with new generations. To help the herb’s last seeds grow, the hunter needs to plant them at the site where the root was taken, at least an inch down or index finger to the first knuckle, division officials stated.
The law requires all diggers to provide a government-issued photo identification to sell ginseng to a registered dealer. Fines range from $500 up to $1,000 for a first offense and $1,000 up to $2,000 for multiple offenses. In 2020, West Virginia issued 37 citations for ginseng-related violations that included digging out of season, buying and selling without a dealer’s permit, possession of ginseng less than five years old, and digging without written permission.
While harvesting ginseng can earn diggers money, the region’s harvest has not be very large in recent years.
“Not as much as there used to be,” said Robin Black, ginseng coordinator for the Division of Forestry. “Last year was a down year for the whole state.”
Mercer County had only 89 pounds of ginseng harvested last year, Black said after checking her records. Neighboring counties did not produce much more.
“In McDowell County there was 129 pounds, and that’s normally a big county, but not last year,” she said. “In Monroe County, there was 27 pounds.”
Last year was one of West Virginia’s lower years for ginseng harvesting. There has not been as much demand, and another low year was expected, Black said.
Dealers purchased green (wet) and dry ginseng, which totaled more than 3,660 pounds for the 2019 ginseng season. Some of the decline in ginseng harvested could be due to weather conditions for the spring and summer. Demand and prices for ginseng were down as well, division officials said.
While permits are not needed, ginseng diggers must have written permission from property owners, and they must have that permission with them while digging on that property, Black said. Digging is not permitted at all public areas including state parks and wildlife management areas.
There is only one public area where ginseng diggers can go, and that is the Monongahela National Forest in Elkins. The forest is federal land. Four-day permits are sold for $20, Black said. Diggers can harvest 24 plants a day for the first three days, then up to 23 plants on the fourth day of the permit.
Diggers have until March 31, 2021, to sell their ginseng to a registered West Virginia ginseng dealer or to have roots weigh-receipted at one of the West Virginia Division of Forestry weigh stations. Regulations prohibit possession of ginseng roots from April 1 through Aug. 31 without a weight-receipt from the Division of Forestry. A weight receipt is a record of the ginseng dug during the current year and the individual who wants to hold it over to the next digging/buying season.
More details on ginseng are available on the Division of Forestry website, https://wvforestry.com/ginseng-program/. The page includes how to identify mature ginseng plants, rules for harvesting and resources such as lists of West Virginia ginseng dealers and weigh stations.
