DigDeep is all about providing clean water to Appalachian communities, but last weekend the focus was on kids and the Welch Kiwanis Club’s annual fishing day at Anawalt Lake in McDowell County.
David Woodard, DigDeep’s Appalachian Water Project’s manager in this region, said it’s not only a matter of making sure everyone has access to clean water but also getting involved in communities.
“DigDeep is a part of this community and plans to be here long-term investing in the community and doing the most good we are able to do,” Woodard said. “There are over 2.2 million homes in North America that lack regular access to clean drinking water. It is the goal of DigDeep to close that gap as quickly as possible, for the betterment of our communities economically and for public health.”
But on Saturday, it was all about kids having fun and enjoying what a natural water source can provide.
Gene Vandevander, member of the Kiwanis Club, spearheaded the fishing day for kids.
Vandevander said over 150 individuals attended the event this year, with 90 children signing in, which is more than double the participation last year.
“Jim Redmond envisioned this event and planned the very first one a decade ago, and it has turned into a much-celebrated day for our communities,” he said.
Thanks to help from DigDeep, a non-profit organization, and generous donations from area businesses, the lake was stocked with prize trout – including a number of West Virginia golden trout, as well as an array of rainbow trout. Kids who caught a fish automatically won a smaller prize from the prize tables, but raffle tickets were given to all children for chances to win much larger prizes like bicycles.
Kiwanis Club President Cathy Addair said DigDeep’s major sponsorship meant a bigger event.
“DigDeep’s involvement and sponsorship allowed for more prizes and equipment to make this event better,” she said. “We are so limited with businesses who can help us, it’s good when someone does step in to help. We thank DigDeep very much.”
“We gave away over 50 new fishing rods and reels, and the Kiwanis Club gave away more than 25 and all the bait and tackle folks could use,” Woodard said.
Woodard, who is also a Tazewell County School Board member and President of the Virginia School Board Association, said DigDeep is not only making a difference in providing clean water, but addressing sewage disposal as well.
“In the past couple of years, DigDeep has piped water into hundreds of homes in McDowell and Wyoming counties,” Woodard said. “Now, we’ve expanded to sewage and are working to end ‘straight piping.’”
Straight piping dumps sewage directly into the ground or a stream.
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., visited McDowell County last year to celebrate the completion of the public service district’s Elkhorn Phase II Water Project, which is now bringing clean drinking water to hundreds of residents in the Northfork and Keystone areas.
While there, she visited a DigDeep project at Five Loaves and Fishes Food Bank in Kimball which includes panels that distill clean drinking water from sunlight and air.
A study conducted in 2019 by the nonprofit U.S. Alliance for Water and the University of Michigan identified six “hot spots” across the country that had issues with getting clean water, and McDowell County is one of them.
Capito secured $495,840 in direct spending to provide sanitary septic and sewerage service to 35 households, including 80 people, through the DigDeep Appalachia Water Project.
According to the DigDeep Project, McDowell County has been hit hard with water problems and the reasons include 100-year-old water pipes failing, contamination from local mines and the collapse of the local economy.
“Water access is a critical first step toward protecting the health of our neighbors and putting them back on a road to prosperity. DigDeep is bringing clean, running water to hundreds of families right now—some for the first time ever—and we’re doing it from within the local community. Residents guide our efforts; our local staff serve their neighbors; and we work in partnership with local government and water utilities, with capacity-building in mind.”
