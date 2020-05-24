BLUEFIELD — Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March, area residents have frequently questioned why data regarding the number of COVID-19 patients who have recovered from the virus hasn’t been made public.
That information was finally released Friday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, and moving forward the number of patients who have recovered from the virus will be updated on a regular basis as part of the state’s daily tracking system.
The DHHR’s online dashboard will now report both active and recovered cases by county, according to DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch.
“This information will better inform individuals about what is happening in their own county,” Crouch said in a prepared statement. “It can help guide action, emphasizing the importance of both individual and community prevention efforts. The team at the Bureau for Public Health, led by Dr. Cathy Slemp, her staff and the many partners are to be commended for their hard work, dedication, and research to make this level of detail available.”
As expected, most patients have recovered from the virus.
In Mercer County, the DHHR says 10 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the virus and are now out of quarantine. The data says another three cases in the county remain active for a total of 13 confirmed cases.
The DHHR says 2,717 lab results have been received from Mercer County.
In McDowell County, the DHHR said five of six confirmed cases in the county involve people who have already recovered from the virus. The DHHR did indicate that one case in McDowell County is still considered active. There have been 868 laboratory results received in McDowell.
In Monroe County, the DHHR is reporting that six people have recovered from the virus with one probable case under evaluation. It indicated there is one active case in Monroe County. There have been 545 laboratory results received in Monroe County, the DHHR said.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
