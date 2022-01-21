CHARLESTON — One in four state residents being tested for COVID is now positive as the Omicron surge continues around the state with 5,453 new cases reported Thursday and 952 COVID patients in state hospitals.
According to the DHHR (Department of Health and Human Resources), the positivity rate (the percentage of positive cases of the total tested) was 25.01 percent on Thursday, the highest mark reached during the pandemic.
Mercer County has reported 650 new cases from Jan. 13 to Jan. 19. McDowell County saw 167 new cases during that week and Monroe County 210 new cases.
Gov. Jim Justice said earlier this week the Omicron variant is “running rampant” in the state as it has made its way around the country.
State COVID-19 Czar Dr. Clay Marsh said Omicron is the most infectious variant yet and even people who are fully vaccinated and boosted can get it.
However, if they are vaccinated the symptoms are less severe and the shots, especially the booster, will keep most out of the hospital.
Retired Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, director of the state Joint InferAgency Task Force, said 91 percent of the people on ventilators are unvaccinated with 84 percent of patients in ICUs unvaccinated.
“We will not stop,” he said of urging people to get vaccinated.
Hoyer said the Omicron variant in general causes less severe symptoms than Delta did, but the increases in the number of people getting infected mean those cases of severe symptoms are actually rising.
That also means more deaths, Justice said.
Hospitals also reported 216 COVID patients in ICUs and 131 on ventilators. All hospital numbers are higher than they have been since mid-October.
Those cases come at a time when hospital staffing is a major issue some have left their positions and others have COVID themselves and cannot work.
The National Guard is deploying soldiers who have medical training to hospitals to help out and other Guard members are providing logistical help or whatever is needed.
Emergency rooms are full around the state and hospitals are reporting bed capacity has been reached.
Karen Bowling, CEO of Princeton Community Hospital, said recently patients may have to wait in the ER until a bed becomes available or even in the ambulance that transported them.
Justice has scheduled a pandemic briefing this morning at 10:30 a.m.
