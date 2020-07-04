PRINCETON — Mercer County saw a welcome refrain on Friday as no new cases of coronavirus were reported for the region.
The 5 p.m. update from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WVDHHR) reported no increase for Mercer County, keeping the total cases at 45 from Thursday. Of those, 16 people have recovered from the virus, leaving only 29 active cases for the area.
Monroe County showed one new case according the WVDHHR update, raising the total there to 13. One probable, but not yet confirmed, case was also listed for the county.
Across West Virginia, 3,021 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed with an additional 105 probable cases currently unconfirmed. The state has lost 93 people to the virus thus far.
A total of 180,597 tests have been completed for residents as well.
The region’s counties over the state line shared their reprieve as well, as no counties in Southwest Virginia reported an increase either.
Across the Commonwealth, 61,690 cases have been confirmed, with counties in northern Virginia being the bulk of that figure. The Virginia Department of Health also listed an additional 2,703 probable cases. Virginia sits with a confirmed 1,741 fatalities from the virus, and another 104 suspected to be related to COVID-19.
Area health officials have been warning residents to exercise caution when participating in group activities, and emphasized the importance of hygiene and wearing masks when in contact with other people.
Matthew Bragg with the Mercer County Health Department announced Thursday that drive-through testing would be held at the Health Department on Saturday, July 11, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Testing will be free with no insurance required, nor will residents need to have shown symptoms of the virus previously to be tested.
Matthew Bragg
