CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) joined organizations and advocates around the nation Thursday in recognizing April as Child Abuse Prevention Month, which highlights the importance of working together to strengthen families to prevent child abuse and neglect.
“Abuse and neglect can have long‐term psychological, emotional, and physical effects,” said Jeff Pack, commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Social Services. “Prevention is the best way to promote the social, emotional, and developmental well‐being of children.”
Gov. Jim Justice also proclaimed April 2022 as Child Abuse Prevention Month in West Virginia.
“I urge all residents to prioritize the safety of our children not only during this important month, but every day of the year,” Justice said. “Looking out for the young people of our great state today will lead to a brighter West Virginia tomorrow.”
To report suspected child abuse or neglect, call DHHR’s Centralized Intake for Abuse and Neglect (24/7): 1-800-352-6513.
