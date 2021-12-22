CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will issue a one-time payment of $400 to recipients of the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program who were active in the WV WORKS program through the month of December 2021 and are eligible to continue participation in January 2022, DHHR officials announced Tuesday.
This payment will be credited to the recipient’s EBT card or through direct deposit depending on which option was selected by the recipient. Payments will occur around Dec 28, DHHR officials said.
DHHR received the TANF Emergency Assistance funds as part of the COVID-19 pandemic response.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
