The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced applications for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) will be accepted until the close of business on Friday, April 28 or until funds are exhausted.
The federally funded program assists eligible state residents in paying home heating bills.
Eligibility for LIEAP benefits is based on income, household size and whether the household is responsible for paying its heating bill, DHHR officials said. To qualify, households must meet all program guidelines, which include an applicant’s annual income being at or below 60 percent of the State Median Income. In situations where a heating emergency exists, applicants must be seen by a DHHR worker.
The maximum allowable gross income levels for LIEAP Fiscal Year 2023 are listed below. They are based on household size and monthly gross income: One person, $2,049; two people, $2,680; three people, $3,310; four people, $3,941; five people, $4,571; six people, $5,201; seven people, $5,829; eight people, $6,419; nine people, $7,009; and 10 people, $7,599.
For each additional person, add $590. Households whose countable income exceeds the maximum amount are not eligible; however, some types of income may be excluded from LIEAP, DHHR officials said.
Applications may be obtained at local DHHR offices, community action agencies, or senior centers operated by an Area Agency on Aging. Applications are also available online at www.wvpath.wv.gov.
All applications must be received by DHHR or postmarked by April 28. Completed applications should be delivered or mailed to the DHHR office located in the applicant’s county of residence.
A list of local offices may be found at https://dhhr.wv.gov/bcf/Pages/MapList.aspx or by calling 304-356-4619. Mailing the application to any other office or a utility company may delay the receipt by DHHR and prohibit the processing of the application.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
