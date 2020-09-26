WELCH — A new facility where people can find medically-monitored detoxification from alcohol, methamphetamine and other substance abuse had its ribbon cutting ceremony Friday next to Welch Community Hospital.
The new treatment center is a partnership between Welch Community Hospital and Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center, Inc., along with support from the state of West Virginia, according to Robin Pruitt, medical social director for Welch Community Hospital.
“It is our hope that we will be able to address the substance addiction needs of southern West Virginia by offering this service in McDowell County,” Pruitt said. “We have recognized the need for a higher level of detox treatment and believe this is a start to answering the call for treatment intervention in the southern counties. Although situated in McDowell County, we will be offering services to all of West Virginia.”
“We are proud to say that we are the third such facility in the state of West Virginia, with the other two treatment facilities being located in Charleston and Morgantown,” Pruitt added.
Dr. Jeffrey Shrewsbury, Ed.D. said the new center will be able to work with clients who have a medical issues such as heart problems, diabetes, high blood pressure and other conditions that require monitoring.
“When you use drugs for any lengthy of time, it can take a toll on your body,” Shrewsbury said, adding that a person using drugs could discover that he or she has a medical condition when they go to an emergency room for treatment.
The new 14-bed facility will accept both men and women.
“It’s for anyone in West Virginia who is an adult, 18 or above,” Shrewsbury stated. “It should be on a first come, first serve basis.”
The center will do medication-assisted treatment if it is appropriate for a person, he said. While opioid addiction is a problem in West Virginia, patients at the center can be undergoing detoxification for alcohol and methamphetamine, too.
“Not everybody who comes through will have an opioid disorder,” Shrewsbury stated, adding, “We’re not a methadone clinic at all.”
The new center is expected to open by mid-October. It will employ 17 to 18 people, most of them on a full-time basis, he said.
“We’ve hired our staff and our building is ready, and we’re finishing training for some of our new hires,” Shrewsbury stated.
