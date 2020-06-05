RICHLANDS, Va. – A letter describing a man walking into a shopping mall with "concealed deadly objects" under his jacket and comparing himself to a mass killer was found among explosives and other items discovered at a home near Richlands, Va., according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court.
Cole Carini, 23, of Richlands, Va. was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of lying to federal agents. He was scheduled to make his initial appearance Friday at U.S. District Court in Abingdon, Va.
The FBI in Bristol, Va. was notified Wednesday by the Virginia State Police that late Tuesday evening or early Wednesday morning, Carini went to the Clinch Valley Medical Center in Richlands suffering from an amputated hand, amputated fingers on the opposite hand, and shrapnel wounds to his neck and throat, according to a criminal complaint filed Thursday in federal court. After being interviewed at the hospital by officers, Carini said that his injuries were caused by a lawn mower accident at his home.
During a search of Carini’s home off Holy Road near Richlands, agents found that the lawn was overgrown and saw no other evidence indicating a lawn mower had been used recently, according to the criminal complaint. They did, however, find evidence of an explosion, which was more consistent with the types of injuries Carini had suffered. Agents also discovered significant quantities of what is believed to be Triacetone Triperoxide, an explosive substance used in the creation of improvised explosive devices.
When questioned again, Carini insisted that he was injured when a lawn mower flipped over while he was mowing the grass. Carini also stated he had no explosives in his residence, federal authorities said in their announcement Friday.
When the FBI Bristol responded to the request for assistance at Holy Road, the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office and the Virginia State Police informed the FBI "that Carini was known to them as being someone who had previously made explosive devices and had been on probation for explosives violations up until September 2019," according to the complaint.
As the investigation continued, a crumpled letter was found on the ground outside a shed on Carini's property, according to the criminal complaint. Some parts of the letter had been ripped away or could not be read.
Part of the letter read, "He casually walked through the shopping mall, his jacket concealed deadly objects. He was doing it and was assured it must be done. Even if he died this statement was worth it! He had...of tension that would come and go as he now approached the stage of hot cheerleaders. He blended in with the audience, he began scanning his surroundings. He noticed his two security guards who were standing side by side! This was an important observation."
"A dead seriousness sank in as he realized that he was truly passing the point of no return!" according to the letter quoted in the criminal complaint. "He decided I will not back down I will not be afraid of the consequences no matter what I will be heroic I will make a statement like Elliot Rodgers did he thought to himself."
Elliot Rodgers was a 23-year-old mass killer, now deceased, who killed six people and injured 14 others "by gunshot, stabbing and vehicle ramming at Isla Vista, California, near the campus of the University of California, Santa Barbara, and took his own life by gunshot on May 23, 2014," according to the criminal complaint.
Sheriff Brian Hieatt said whether Carini was the letter's author had not been determined.
"It is still very alarming to find a letter like that among all these things that could cause death and destruction," Hieatt said Friday.
The Holy Road neighborhood was evacuated while authorities cleared away the explosives, which were taken to the Richlands Police Department's shooting range and detonated. Hieatt said later that the explosion could be heard from Holy Road, which is about three miles from the shooting range.
The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Virginia State Police, the Richlands Police Department and the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant United States Attorneys Zachary T. Lee and Whit Pierce are prosecuting the case for the United States.
United States Attorney Thomas T. Cullen, David W. Archey, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Richmond Division, Special Agent in Charge Ashan M. Benedict of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) Washington Field Division, and Colonel Gary T. Settle, Superintendent of the Virginia State Police made the announcement Friday.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
