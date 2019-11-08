Lake Shawnee operated as an amusement park in Mercer County, West Virginia from 1925 to 1966. Now, its tragic past has made it a draw for paranormal enthusiasts from across the globe.

The location of the park is also the site where Mercer County’s first white settlers, the Mitchell Clay family, made their home. Two of the Clay children, Bartley and Tabitha, were massacred by Native Americans in 1783.

Prior to the Clay settlement, the area was the site of a Native American village and burial site.