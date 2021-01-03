BLUEFIELD — Health authorities keep urging people to avoided crowded places created by sporting events and other recreational venues, but outdoor activities keep the tourism industry’s possibilities open for 2021.
Tourism in southern West Virginia suffered a setback on March 20, 2020 when Gov. Jim Justice closed the Hatfield-McCoy Trail to help reduce the state’s number of COVID-19 cases. Many of the ATV enthusiasts riding the trail were coming from out of state.
In May 2020, the trails reopened. Riders were given COVID-19 guidelines to help curb the virus’s spread, but out-of-state guests were soon returning to southern West Virginia. The number of trail passes being sold remained strong.
Large numbers of ATV enthusiasts kept arriving through December 2020, said Jeffrey Lusk, executive director of the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority.
“It looks like December (2020) is going to exceed last December,” Lusk said of the ridership his organization was seeing. “We feel like 2021 is going to be a very good year for the trail system.”
Outdoor sports like ATV riding are very appealing to people who are looking for recreation while staying safe from COVID-19. Even more tourists could start arriving in the region when the pandemic begins to subside, he said.
“As the country comes out of the pandemic and as people start traveling, we’ll be a beneficiary of that travel,” Lusk said. “This year a lot of people were introduced to the trail. We saw a lot of new customers this year, and I think we’re going to get a lot of those customers back.”
Lusk said he did not have the total number of trail passes sold during 2020, but all indications show that sales grew despite the trail being closed for 62 days.
“I think we’ll see growth in 2021,” he stated. “We’re going to need more lodging businesses, that’s for sure. That’s something we’re going to need more of as we go through the season.”
Mayor Louise Stoker of Bramwell said visitor traffic did not slow down the way it normally does in December.
“We have riders coming through town every day including today,” she said. “I don’t see any slowing down of ATV tourism.”
Winter weather didn’t deter riders from heading for the trails. They were dressing appropriately and using technology on their ATVs to stay warm.
“As cold as it is, here they are all wrapped up,” Stoker said. “Some of them tell me that they have heaters. It looks awfully cold to you and me, but it’s an outdoor sport.”
Jamie Null, executive director of the Mercer County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said the area’s tourism prospects “can change from week to week.”
The pandemic severely impacted travel during 2020.
“And people’s willingness to travel has been impacted, so one thing we’re going to do is make sure we are fluid and flexible with our plans for 2021,” Null said, adding that advertising could change depending on what is happening during the pandemic.
The bureau and other tourism promoters have been presenting West Virginia as a rural destination.
“We saw a lot of success, so we’ll continue that for next year,” Null said before New Year’s Day.
Some snowstorms would help tourism during the winter, she stated. Skiers going to Winterplace Ski Resort naturally favor snowy conditions, and ATV riders enjoy exploring the trails in winter weather.
“We actually like to have some good snow,” she said.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
