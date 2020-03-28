BLUEFIELD — Although coronavirus cases remained steady in southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia Friday, one public official warned that social distancing is imperative in the coming days.
“I’m trying to get the word out,” Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett said. “We’re at a crucial time.”
Mercer County has reported two positive cases of COVID-19. A student at Concord University and another at Bluefield College in neighboring Tazewell County, Va., have also tested positive, however they have returned to their homes outside the region and are not counted in the local tallies.
Puckett, who has a background in public health, worries about reports of individuals continuing to gather in public places.
“They’re playing basketball in the parks,” he said. “They’re even congregating in the grocery store. Now is not the time for that. Gather your essentials and go home.”
Puckett emphasized that residents of the region need to “take this seriously.”
“We were told early in the week that we were approximately 10 to 12 days behind New York,” he said. “New York was 10 to 12 days behind Italy and China. If that holds true our biggest spike in the curve should be coming within seven days.”
While the southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia region does not have the same population and density as New York, Puckett said, “If we don’t listen to the warnings that they had we could still see that giant spike in our curve.”
Puckett said a return to normalcy could come sooner if residents heed the advice to social distance for the next seven to 14 days.
“All of the health experts across the world are saying what we are doing works best, and we have to not think about coming back too soon,” Puckett said. “Let’s give this the appropriate time, and think about what is truly essential in our lives, and we can all get back to normal sooner.
“We can do better,” he said. “We can all do better.”
Mercer County Health Department spokesman Matt Bragg confirmed that no new cases have been diagnosed in Mercer County, although he did not have data on how many individuals have been tested.
“We’re still doing checks in food establishments and retail stores to make sure they are compliant with COVID-19 (regulations),” Bragg said.
Bragg said the businesses are being “very cooperative,” and most all are going “above and beyond” what is required to ensure the well-being of their customers and employees.
The Mercer County Health Department clinic remained closed Friday to non-emergent care.
West Virginia had confirmed 96 positive cases of coronavirus as of Friday evening.
Counties with positive cases included Berkeley (9), Greenbrier (1), Hancock (1), Harrison (4), Jackson (6), Jefferson (4), Kanawha (17), Logan (1), Marion (3), Marshall (3), Mason (3), Mercer (2), Monongalia (23), Ohio (6), Pleasants (1), Preston (1), Putnam (3), Raleigh (3), Tucker (2), Upshur (1) and Wood (2), according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources website.
West Virginia also reported 2,331 negative cases, with six tests pending.
In Virginia, 604 people have tested positive for COVID-19, with 83 hospitalizations and 14 deaths, the Department of Health reported Friday evening. The Commonwealth also reported 7,337 individuals have been tested for the disease.
