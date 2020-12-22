BLUEFIELD, Va. — Long lines of people pushing shopping carts filled with toys and other Christmas gifts formed quickly Monday as the Community Christmas Tree fulfilled holiday wishes for hundreds of children.
For 103 years, the Community Christmas Tree, also known throughout the region as Little Jimmie, has given local children and their families a Christmas party with entertainment followed by red gift bags filled with requested presents and even a visit from Santa. The process involves dozens of volunteers who put on the party as well as prepared and distribute the gift bags.
Organizers had announced that the charity had to be suspended this year due to an inability to safely register children, shop for toys and host a party in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The charity became possible again when Delegate John Shott, the great-grandson of newspaperman Hugh Ike Shott Sr., proposed an alternate format for Little Jimmie. Parents and guardians were able to sign up their children online and receive vouchers they could use Monday at Walmart.
Recipients arriving a Walmart in Bluefield, Va. first went to a reception table staffed by members of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph’s advertising department and presented their email address and other verifying information.
Little Jimmie shopping started at about 11 a.m. By about 12:15 p.m., between 150 to 200 people had received their vouchers and started shopping for their children. Soon a long line of shoppers was forming for the check-out line in the Garden Department.
“We started at 11:05 (a.m.) and it just literally stopped,” Daily Telegraph Sales Manager Jess Goins said. “So it’s been steady. It’s been good.”
More people with empty shopping carts soon arrived at the table to get their vouchers.
“Everybody seems pleased with the new setup,” Advertising Sales Representative Ashley Counts said.
A woman who had just wheeled her shopping cart away from the checkout paused to thank Goins and Counts.
“I just wanted to say thank you to somebody. It really helps out,” Tiffany Asbury of Bluefield said.
The year had been rough, but the Little Jimmie program helped give Christmas presents to her children, she added.
More people waiting for their turn at the checkout said that Christmas would have been especially difficult this year without the Community Christmas Tree.
“My kids would go without,” a Princeton woman who declined to give her name said.
“It’s greatly appreciated,” her friend added.
When the new Little Jimmie format was announced, Daily Telegraph Publisher Randy Mooney thanked John Shott, the Shott Foundation, Walmart and Summit Bank for helping the newspaper find a way to conduct the even this year. Mooney also thanked the volunteers and parents who went out in person to help the area’s needy children.
People wishing to make a contribution can send donations to: Community Christmas Tree, P.O. Box 1599, Bluefield, WV, 24701. Checks should be made payable to the Community Christmas Tree.
Although there was no fundraising campaign held this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, generous donations were still made to the Little Jimmie fund.
