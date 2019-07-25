TAZEWELL. Va. — Area health officials urged Southwest Virginia and southern West Virginia’s residents Wednesday to avoid rabies by getting their pets vaccinated and avoiding contact with wild animals.
One confirmed rabies case involving a skunk was reported this year in Russell County, Va. and one involving a rabid bobcat was reported last year in Tazewell County, Va., according to Brian Stanley, environmental health manager for the Cumberland Plateau Health District. No confirmed rabies cases have been reported in Buchanan County, Va. since 2007.
The health district has had reported cases of rabies every year since 2003, but not all of them are confirmed, Stanley said, adding that people should avoid contact with wild animals. Animals with a high risk for rabies include raccoons, skunks and foxes. The rabid skunk in Russell County and the rabid bobcat found in Tazewell County had been exposed to a variant of raccoon rabies.
“When anybody is exposed to these animals, the only way to assure they have not been exposed to rabies is to test the animal,” Stanley said.
People with good intentions who pick up wild animals could end up causing those animals to be euthanized so they can be tested, he said. If the animal can’t be found, then the exposed person will need preventative care.
Across the state line in Mercer County, the county health department has not had any confirmed rabies cases so far this year, according to Administrator Susan Kadar.
“We’ve had a good year so far,” she said.
People in both states have been advised to be cautious around animals. Any mammal can be infected with rabies. Wild animals frequently diagnosed with rabies include raccoons, skunks and foxes. Cats are the most common domestic animal diagnosed with rabies, Virginia health officials said.
Rabies is a deadly disease caused by a virus that attacks the nervous system. Once symptoms in humans develop, the infection is usually fatal, Virginia health officials said. Administering preventive treatment following an exposure and before symptoms develop is critical in preventing disease and death.
“It’s important to seek medical attention promptly after a possible exposure,” Sue Cantrell, M.D., director of the Cumberland Plateau Health District, stated.
The Virginia Department of Health advised that people take these steps to protect family members and pets from rabies:
· Vaccinate your dogs, cats and ferrets and keep their vaccinations up to date.
· Avoid contact with wild animals or stray cats and dogs.
· Do not feed wild animals or stray cats and dogs.
· Report stray animals to your local animal control agency.
· Eliminate outdoor food sources around the home.
· Keep pets confined to your property or walk them on a leash.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
