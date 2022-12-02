BLUEFIELD — A flurry of contributions were received Thursday for the Community Christmas Tree, but the campaign is still far short of its goal with the big shopping event for hundreds of area children now only 12 days away.
Contri-butions of $810 were received Thursday for the Little Jimmie program, which brings this year’s total-to-date to $24,172. That means the campaign is still $20,828 short of its $45,000 goal.
Additional help is urgently needed to meet this year’s goal, as the big shopping day for area parents is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bluefield, Va., Walmart.
Parents have until Sunday, Dec. 4, to register their children for the shopping event. The registration process is completed online at bdtonline.com/littlejimmie.
By utilizing the online registration and voucher system, parents will once again this year be allowed to shop for their own children’s gifts.
Sponsored by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, this is the 105th year of the Little Jimmie program. The 2022 campaign is once again expected to serve hundreds of area children.
Anyone with questions regarding the upcoming shopping event can call 304-327-2899.
Complete details of the process can be found on the registration page, bdtonline.com/littlejimmie
Those who would like to contribute to this year’s campaign can send donations to: Community Christmas Tree, P.O. Box 1599, Bluefield, WV, 24701. Checks should be made payable to the Community Christmas Tree. Contributions can be made online at www.bdtonline.com/donate
Dec 2 2022
Beginning Balance $23,362.00
• Rodger Farley $25.00
• Justin Fischer $20.00
• Kimberly Underwood $50.00
• Benny and Marietta Buckner $75.00
• In loving memory of Frank Hayes, Janice Hayes, Carl Hayes, Jeff Hayes, Glenn Miller, Thomas Durham, and Joshua Dillard $175.00
• In loving memory of James Gentle, Maudie Gentle, and Charles Gentle $75.00
• Jane Doe $100.00
• Anonymous $40.00
• In memory of Ralph and Joyce Clarkson $50.00
• In memory of James (Jim) Ratcliffe by Carolyn Ratcliffe $200.00
Daily total $810.00
Total-to-date $24,172.00
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.