VIVIAN — An investigation continued Monday into what caused more than 20 rail cars of a Norfolk Southern train to derail early Saturday evening in Vivian near Elkhorn Creek in McDowell County.
The derailment occurred soon after 6 p.m. July 20 when 21 of the train’s rail cars derailed in Vivian, according to a statement issued Monday by Norfolk Southern Media Relations. There were no reported injuries among the train’s crew.
“Preliminary reports indicated that 18 of the rail cars involved in the derailment were empty, and the other three were hauling paper products. Ten of the empty cars contained the residue of hazardous materials, but there was no release of hazardous materials associated with the incident,” according to Norfolk Southern’s statement.
The Kimball Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the scene Saturday. Chief Jimmy Gianato said Monday that his department had finished its work at the site. Firefighters did not find any leaks from the rail car tankers. Personnel with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection were monitoring the scene. No leaks were found Saturday or Sunday when firefighters visited the scene again.
“We went up and checked (Sunday) evening and we checked several times while we were up there Saturday,” he recalled.
While 21 of the train’s rail cars had derailed, the five engines hauling the train stayed on the tracks, Gianato said. He also did not hear reports of any injuries.
Work to recover the rail cars continued Monday. Norfolk Southern personnel and contractors were on-site coordinating cleanup and recovery efforts, according to the railroad’s statement.
Norfolk Southern cleared the tracks and restored regular operations Sunday evening, according to the company’s statement. At least seven cars have been taken off-site for repairs, and the others were being moved to the side of the right-of-way temporarily. Full site cleanup will continue over the next few weeks.
Norfolk Southern was continuing its investigation into what caused the derailment, according to the railroad’s statement. The mixed-freight train was en route from Linwood, NC, to Bellevue, Ohio, when the incident occurred.
“Norfolk Southern appreciates the assistance provided by the Kimball Fire Department and other local emergency personnel who responded to this incident,” company officials said.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
