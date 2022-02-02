BLUEFIELD, Va. — A railroad line passing through Bluefield, Va. has reopened after a derailment that closed it early Monday morning was cleared.
Tazewell County 911 notified the Bluefield, Va. Fire Department about 2:15 a.m. Monday that train cars had derailed near the town’s wastewater treatment plant off Route 102.
About 30 cars derailed and overturned. Firefighters were on scene Monday morning along with Norfolk Southern Railroad personnel and representatives of the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ).
DEQ officials at the scene said there were no leaks of hazardous materials. Chief Danny Evans with the Bluefield, Va. Fire Department said that hazmat booms were placed in the creek running alongside the wastewater plant as a precaution. No injuries were reported.
Norfolk Southern crews worked throughout the day to clear the tracks.
“We finished re-railing and cleanup (Monday) and the track was re-opened in the overnight hours,” said Connor Spielmaker, media relations manager. “Some containers that were damaged in the derailment have been staged to be trucked out. We did not have any hazmat issues.”
The derailment’s cause had not been determined Tuesday.
“We investigate and will report to the FRA (Federal Railroad Administration),” Spielmaker said.
The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) was created by the Department of Transportation Act of 1966. It is one of 10 agencies within the U.S. Department of Transportation concerned with intermodal transportation.
