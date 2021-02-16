KEGLEY – One person was facing a possible attempted murder charge Tuesday after a deputy was hit by a vehicle and a chase started near a health care clinic.
The incident occurred Tuesday morning when deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department answered a call about two people passed out in a vehicle near Bluestone Health Care off Route 19 in Kegley, according to Chief Deputy Joe Parks. The deputies found a male individual, Matthew Davis, no age available, and a female subject in the vehicle.
"The driver woke up and was combative with the deputies and pulled out," Parks said. "Deputy (J.S.) Bish was struck."
Bish was taken to the emergency department at Princeton Community Hospital.
"A pursuit happened. Deputies chased a small Toyota car down Route 71. The vehicle was pitted on Route 71 and Davis was taken into custody," Parks stated.
Davis was being taken to the sheriff's department for processing. Parks said he could face a charge of attempted murder, but he would have to speak with Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran first.
