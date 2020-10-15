PRINCETON – Deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department were seeking a burglary suspect who fled on foot Thursday when he was approached by law enforcement in the Melrose area.
"We've got a burglary suspect," Chief Deputy Joe Parks said. "He's running on foot."
The suspect was described as a male individual wearing blue jeans and a purple windbreaker. He was being sought by detectives Thursday in connection with a house that was burglarized in the Princeton area, Parks said.
"When he was approached, he took off on foot and he is still at large," Parks said about 1:55 p.m. Additional details were not immediately available.
Melrose Elementary School went into lockdown at about 12:45 p.m. as a precaution, said Amy Harrison, data and public information specialist for Mercer County Schools. The lockdown was lifted before 1 p.m., so the school was able to dismiss students at the usual time.
