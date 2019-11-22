PRINCETON — Local deputies were seeking two suspects Friday after an early morning robbery was reported at a convenience store near Princeton.
An armed robbery was reported about 2:41 a.m. at the BP service station on Oakvale Road near the intersection with Route 460 and Interstate 77, according to Chief Deputy Joe Parks of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies cleared the scene at about 4 a.m.
The suspects, described as two black males in their mid-20s, brandished a firearm and fled with an undisclosed amount of money, Parks said. A rescue squad was dispatched, but later upon investigation there proved to be no injuries.
Additional details were not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.
