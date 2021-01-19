McDowell drug arrest

A quantity of drugs and firearms were recovered by the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, after a traffic stop that resulted in a short foot chase.

WELCH — Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office conducted a stop in the Havaco area near Welch that resulted in a brief chase and finding a quantity of drugs and firearms on Sunday.

A Kobe Brown, of Havaco, was arrested during the stop after fleeing the scene and leading deputies on a short foot chase. Brown was charged with an array of drug-related offenses, including possession of schedule one, two and three substances. Brown was also charged with fleeing on foot and obstructing an officer, according to a press release from the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office. 

Brown was arraigned before Magistrate Richard VanDyke and a bond of $97,000 was set. Brown was transported to the Southwestern Regional Jail awaiting trial.

