WELCH — Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office conducted a stop in the Havaco area near Welch that resulted in a brief chase and finding a quantity of drugs and firearms on Sunday.
A Kobe Brown, of Havaco, was arrested during the stop after fleeing the scene and leading deputies on a short foot chase. Brown was charged with an array of drug-related offenses, including possession of schedule one, two and three substances. Brown was also charged with fleeing on foot and obstructing an officer, according to a press release from the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.
Brown was arraigned before Magistrate Richard VanDyke and a bond of $97,000 was set. Brown was transported to the Southwestern Regional Jail awaiting trial.
