BLUEFIELD – The Mercer County Sheriff's Department is seeking a senior citizen who left her home on foot Thursday.
The last known location of Linda Sue Simpson, 75, on Thursday was her residence on Sandlick Road in the Bluefield area about 9:54 a.m., according to Lt. Steven A. Sommers with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department.
It is believed that Simpson left her residence on foot towards an unknown location, Sommers said. It is unknown what she is wearing or where she may have been going.
Simpson is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has brown hair.
Anyone with information can call the sheriff's department at 304-487-8364 or call the Mercer County 911 Center at 304-425-8911.
