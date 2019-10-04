BLUEFIELD – Law enforcement agencies are seeking an endangered runaway high school student who did return home from school Thursday.
The last known location of Brayden Melby, 16, was Bluefield High School. He did not return Thursday, according to a statement from the Mercer County Sheriff's Department.
Melby is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective-Sergeant S. A. Sommers at the Mercer County Sheriff's Department, Mercer County 911, or Bluefield Police Department.
