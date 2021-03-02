MONTCALM — Mercer County deputies were continuing their search Monday for a person of interest connected with a shooting reported early Saturday morning in the Montcalm community.
The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department was looking for Scotty Tiller, no age of available, of Montcalm, according to Chief Deputy Joe Parks. Tiller had not been located as of Monday.
Parks said Saturday that the shooting incident occurred soon after 9 a.m. Saturday morning on Methodist Hill Road in Montcalm. The shooting happened during an altercation.
An argument “got physical” and led to the shooting, Parks said.
One person, Brian Sells, also of Montcalm, was shot. An ambulance with the Bluefield Rescue Squad transported to Sells, who had non life-threatening injuries, to Princeton Community Hospital, Parks stated. The victim’s current status was not available Monday.
Tiller is being considered as a person of interest in the investigation, Parks said.
Cpl. Jeff Ellison of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department is in charge of the investigation.
Anyone with information about Tiller’s whereabouts can contact the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department at 304-487-8364.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
