HARTWELL — Deputies are investigating the circumstances behind a body which was discovered in the Dry Fork River of McDowell County.
Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office responded about 4 p.m. Friday to a missing persons complaint in Hartwell, a community near the city of War, Chief Deputy James “Boomer” Muncy said Sunday.
Deputies began their search and requested the assistance of a K-9 out of Buchannan County, Va., Muncy said. Due to it getting dark on Friday, the search started again Saturday morning.
The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office along with the West Virginia State Police, West Virginia DNR, Berwind and War Fire Departments joined in the search, Muncy stated.
Around noon Saturday, a body was found in the Dry Fork River, Muncy said. The body was transported to the West Virginia Medical Examiners office in Charleston.
This investigation is still on going, he said.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
