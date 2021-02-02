Deputies arrested Antonio Dwayne Padgett, 22, of Gary, Muncy said.

Padgett was charged Monday with the following: possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I controlled substance (heroin); possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I controlled substance (marijuana); possession with intent to deliver a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine); possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance (oxycodone); possession with intent to deliver a schedule III controlled substance (buprenorphine); possession with intent to deliver a Schedule II controlled substance (crack cocaine); and maintaining a dwelling for sale of a controlled substance.