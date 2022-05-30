PRINCETON – Dilapidated structures have steadily been coming down ever since the Mercer County Commission passed an ordinance addressing the problem in March 2021.
Lori Mills, the county’s dilapidated structures officer, recently updated the county commission about progress on clearing away dilapidated or burned-out structures that can be found across the county.
“We estimate that there are probably about a thousand structures in the county that need to come down,” Mills said. “Right now I am in the process of identifying those structures and making a master list.”
Several buildings are now in various stages of the demolition process.
“I have seven structures that we have issued a standard order of demolition on,” Mills said Thursday. “The results of the asbestos inspections just came back two days ago, and we’ll ready these for demolition bids hopefully the first part of next week.”
In many cases, dilapidated structures are being demolished with the property owners’ cooperation, she added.
“The really positive thing is that we’ve had 53 structures that the homeowners have contracted to take down on their own without using county funds,” Mills said. “Of those 53, there are 37 that are down. So 37 are on the ground. There’s about 16 under contract. They just haven’t been demolished yet.”
When the costs are tallied, there are about $155,000 worth of demolitions that homeowners have taken responsibility for, Mills stated.
“That’s money the county hasn’t had to spend for demolitions,” she said. “I have about 40 structures that are somewhere in the process whether it be repair orders or working through the demolition process.”
“We’ve had wonderful cooperation from property owners,” Mills added. “A lot of what we’re seeing is that homeowners just didn’t know what steps to take. We’ve had a really positives response. We are seeing areas really start to look better all across the county.”
“Just last week we had two structures demolished. One was on John Nash Boulevard. This was a very old two-story house, and the other was on (Route) 460 towards Oakvale,” she said. “That was a house that had burned.”
Mills said that people who see dilapidated structures can contact her.
“I welcome the public’s help, so if someone see a structure that they think might be dilapidated, please feel free to email me or call and I’ll be happy to take a look at it,” she said.
Mills can be contacted at 304-431-8538 or by email at lori.mills@mercercountywv.org.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
